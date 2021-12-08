'Edith Farnsworth House' in Plano is a home like no other with a rich history

There is a secret in Kendall County, and it's a home like no other. It has a rich history, from its famous architect to its not-so-famous female owner.

An Edith Farnsworth House is a mid-century modern mecca and would likely be tucked away somewhere on the west coast, but it is just 60 miles from Chicago. The house has a simple, clean design with a neutral color palate, surrounded by woods.

The glass house, one of the first in the world, was finished in 1951 and is neighbors with the Fox River in Plano.

"It was really stripped down, it was the Marie Kondo of the day," said Scott Mehaffey, the Executive Director of the Edith Farnsworth House. "Really nothing that was nonessential."

After 70 years, the structure has a new name. No longer the "Farnsworth House," but rather the "Edith Farnsworth House." It’s owned by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which is responsible for letting Edith come to the forefront.

"It’s a fundamental repositioning of Edith Farnsworth and how we understand experience and interpret this place," said Christina Morris with the National Trust for Historic Preservation during a rededication ceremony last month.

In the 1940s, Edith Farnsworth wanted a weekend country escape after growing up in the city and becoming a doctor.

"She had her own research lab at Northwestern Hospital and was the first to use hormonal treatment for kidney disease," said Mehaffey.

Her research would lead to the creation of the drug Prednisone.

Not married and no kids, Edith found a patch of land and began a collaboration with up-and-coming German Architect Mies van der Rohe.

Straightforward in design, the house was made out of steel, concrete, glass and heated Italian Travertine floors and other than the bathrooms, it’s essentially a one-room house.

"He advised Dr. Farnsworth to keep the furniture all neutral, so that nature would always be the show," explained Mehaffey.

While historic, it’s not perfect. The home sits in a floodplain and has flooded seven times in seven decades, with the worst in 1996 when six feet of water came rushing in.

Until now, the history of the home has been focused on Mies van der Rohe — the famed architect responsible for Chicago's Federal Center and One IBM Plaza, structures on the IIT campus, and apartment towers on Lake Shore Drive.

The lawsuits between Dr. Farnsworth and van der Rohe over contracts also took over the headlines. But Mehaffey says it was the doctor's confidence in the architect that helped his career tower over others.

"It’s really become a pilgrimage site for architects and designers," said Mehaffey.

About 11,000 visitors come every year to see the glass house, many of them from abroad. From the visitor's center, the home is either a short walk or a golf cart ride away.

You can also see artwork around the property. The National Trust is welcoming artists like David Wallace Haskins, who created "Image Continuous," named for one of Edith’s poems and, like the house, celebrates nature and effortless design.

Mehaffey says Dr. Farnsworth would be slightly embarrassed, but in awe of all the attention.

"She really had a role in changing the course of American architecture," said Mehaffey.

For $25, you can take guided tours of the house through the winter months.