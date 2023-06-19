Effort underway on Chicago's North Side to highlight men's health

An effort is underway on the North Side to highlight Men's Health Month.

Near North Health Center is creating a mural that focuses on health, wellness and community.

Muralist Damon Lamar Reed, who is creating the mural, said it is meant to reflect the neighborhood.

Center staff and volunteers are helping paint sections of the mural under Reed's guidance and the design was with community feedback.

Reed says he uses a special material to keep murals from chipping and fading over time.

Organizers plan to hold an additional celebration when the mural is complete.