Eisenhower Expressway crash: 2 seriously hurt in collision on West Side

Two people were injured in a crash that shut down all lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway Wednesday morning on Chicago's West Side.

Two vehicles crashed around 2:32 a.m. in the inbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Kostner Avenue, according to Illinois State Police. The driver and passenger of one of the cars were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

All lanes were shut down because of the crash but reopened around 6:30 a.m.

No further information was provided.