2 injured in rollover crash on Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago

Two vehicles collided on I-290 on Chicago's West Side leaving two injured Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police say the crash occurred on the outbound Eisenhower Expressway near South Central Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Two vehicles were traveling westbound next to each other when one of the cars veered into the other's lane. The car that was struck ran off the roadway to the left striking the concrete median before overturning.

The striking vehicle left the scene of the crash, according to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The driver of the car that overturned and the passenger were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say it was not clear why the car veered into the other lane.

