Eisenhower Expressway crash leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday morning on Chicago's Near West Side.

The crash happened between two vehicles around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Damen Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

Two people died in the crash, including one of the victims who was reportedly outside the car at the time of the collision, police said. Authorities have not yet released the identities of those killed.

Three others were transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. Police have not specified their conditions.

The westbound lanes of I-290 were shut down at the scene. Traffic was rerouted at Ashland Avenue.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.