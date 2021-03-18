Ejected driver dies in rollover crash on I-80/94 near Gary

A 56-year-old driver died after losing control of a vehicle early Thursday and driving off the side of an Interstate 80/94 ramp in northwest Indiana.

She was identified as Alicia M. Lewis of Gary by the Lake County coroner’s office.

About 1 a.m. a Mercury Mountaineer on the southbound ramp to Cline Avenue in Gary suddenly veered off the road, Indiana State Police said in a statement.

The driver was ejected as the car rolled down the embankment, state police said. The driver died at the scene. No one else was injured.