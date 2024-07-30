El Chapo's son to appear in Chicago court following arrest with historic cartel leader El Mayo

El Chapo's son, Joaquín Guzmán López, was scheduled to appear in federal court in Chicago Tuesday morning after his arrest with another historic leader of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel last week.

Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, 76, claimed he was "forcibly kidnapped" by 38-year-old Guzmán López, according to his attorney.

His attorney added that he was thrown in the back of a pickup truck, forced onto a plane and tied to the seat. The pair were arrested in El Paso, Texas on Thursday.

Zambada has a reputation for being able to negotiate with everyone, including rivals. He’d never set foot in prison before Thursday. Officials told the AP the cartel leader got on an airplane believing he was going somewhere else.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration had offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to Zambada's capture.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said both Zambada and Guzmán López were facing multiple charges "for leading the cartel's criminal operations, including its deadly fentanyl manufacturing and trafficking networks."

In recent years, Guzman's sons have led a faction of the cartel known as the little Chapos, or "Chapitos" that has been identified as one of the main exporters of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, to the U.S. market. "El Chapo" Guzmán was sentenced to life in prison in the U.S. in 2019.

One of them, Ovidio Guzmán López, was arrested and extradited to the U.S. last year. He pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges in Chicago in September.

Zambada, one of the longest-surviving capos in Mexico, was considered the strategist of the Sinaloa cartel, more involved in day-to-day operations than his flashier and better-known boss, El Chapo.

Strong ties to Colombian cocaine suppliers and his cells across the United States made Zambada one of the most powerful drug traffickers in the world. He had been among the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel since the 1970s, with their principal livelihood being the sale of narcotics in the United States, according to a U.S. Justice Department.

Guzmán López was scheduled to appear at the Dirksen United States Courthouse around 11:30 a.m. and security in the area is expected to be tight. Zambada remains held in Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.