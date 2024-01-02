Suburban woman charged with DUI in rollover crash that left 2 children hurt

article

A Kane County woman was arrested following a single-car crash near Elburn on Saturday night.

Lisa Tegeler, 39, was driving a Honda CRV in the 42W000 block of Hughes Road at 11:45 p.m. when she went off the roadway into a ditch, the Kane County sheriff's office says.

Tegeler was traveling westbound on Hughes Road when the crash occurred. It isn't clear what caused the crash, but the vehicle rolled onto its side before stopping in the ditch.

Law enforcement says two young girls were passengers in the car. The girls, ages 7 and 8, were treated for their injuries at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and released to family members.

The sheriff's office says it appears that seat belts were worn and airbags were deployed. They also believe impairment to be a factor in the crash.

Tegeler was charged with the following:

Five counts of aggravated DUI - third violation

Five counts of aggravated DUI - Great bodily harm

Ten counts of aggravated DUI - Bodily harm to a child under 16

Five counts of DUI

Two counts of endangering the life or health of a child

Violation of an Order of Protection

She was also issued several citations.