Elderly couple die in house fire in Old Irving Park neighborhood

An elderly couple was found dead Thursday night in a fire at a home in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The fire broke out at the home about 9:20 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Kildare Avenue and soon engulfed the building in flames, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

An 85-year-old man, Robert Szalacha, and a 78-year-old woman, Carol Szalacha, were found inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago police.

A law enforcement source said the man and woman were married.

A 61-year-old woman, who was also inside, got out and refused medical attention, police said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.