Police: Florida woman, 93, found dead in freezer following welfare check at Sebastian home

Officers discovered the body of a 93-year-old woman in a large freezer on Thursday following a welfare check at her Sebastian house, police said.

The Sebastian Police Department said a concerned neighbor called police after Marie Hoskins had not been seen for some time.

After officers couldn't make contact with her, they obtained a key to the home with the help of an out-of-town family member.

Once inside the home on Paddock Street off Schumann Drive, police found Hoskins' 64-year-old daughter, who initially told them she hadn't seen her mother in some time.

After checking the rest of the home for Hoskins to check her wellbeing, officers found her body inside a large freezer in the garage.

A tenant of the home volunteered to speak with detectives at the police department for questioning, as officers worked to get a search warrant for the house.

Early Friday morning, officers executed a search warrant on the home and recovered Hoskins' body, and other evidence.

"Detectives are actively working with the Medical Examiner and the State Attorney’s Office on this case as it is still active at this time," SPD said in a statement on Facebook.

It's unclear whether an arrest has been made in the case.