Elderly man in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Indiana Dunes

An elderly man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was pulled out of Lake Michigan near Indiana Dunes Park on Sunday.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the man, 72, had gone under water and not come up around 10:30 a.m. A state park lifeguard was notified, and Indiana Conservation Officers, Porter Fire Department, Porter Police and Porter County EMS responded.

Lifeguards found the man submerged in about 7 feet of water, 100 feet from shore, about 15 minutes later.

Lifeguards started doing CPR as they brought him to shore, and an off-duty Indianapolis firefighter and a conservation officer continued CPR.

The man was rushed to Northwest Porter Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The man is from Illinois. His name is being withheld until family is fully notified.