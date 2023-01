article

An elderly man was reported missing from Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Saturday.

Police say Jerome Weismantel, 78, went missing from the area of 2600 West 21st Street.

The last known contact with him was in July 2022.

Weismantel is a white man, 6'3 tall, about 150 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes.

Contact the Area Four Special Victim's Unit or 911 with any information regarding this individual.