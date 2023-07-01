Elderly man shot during attempted robbery in Burnside

An 85-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Burnside Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was inside his vehicle in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue at 4:30 a.m. when three unknown male offenders demanded money from him.

Then the victim was shot in the left thigh.

He self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital before he was transferred to Mt. Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Area Two detectives are investigating the incident. No arrests were reported.