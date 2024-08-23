Elderly woman fatally struck by train near Berwyn identified

An elderly woman has died after being struck by an Amtrak train near Berwyn, according to officials.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at a Metra station.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, a 93-year-old woman was hit by the train. She died from "external multiple injuries" and was identified Friday as Nellie Brennan.

Further details on what occurred haven't been released.

The collision prompted extensive delays on BNSF Metra trains, both inbound and outbound.