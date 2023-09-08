New $2B electric vehicle battery factory coming to Manteno

Alongside J.B. Pritzker, Chinese manufacturer Gotion announced Friday it will be building a new $2 billion electric vehicle battery gigafactory in south suburban Manteno.

The plant, which is expected to create 2,600 jobs, is slated to begin production of electric vehicle lithium batteries in 2024.

Pritzker touted the factory to local business owners and political leaders at an event Thursday in Manteno.

At the news conference, Pritzker said the state is always looking to help local business owners as much as they can.

"Today, we take another leap forward, announcing the largest electric vehicle battery production investment in Illinois to date. It’s my pleasure to welcome a world-leading battery manufacturer — Gotion — to Illinois," Pritzker said in a statement. "This announcement is a testament to Illinois status as a leading destination for companies and investors who want the most talented workers, the best transportation systems, and a collaborative economic growth mindset from their partners in government at all levels

The new battery plant was made possible through an incentive package from Illinois valued at $536 million. Gotion will be eligible to receive tax benefits of up to $213 million over 30 years.