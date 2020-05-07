Elgin church plans to reopen this month, defying governor's order

Lawyers for a church in Elgin say it is their constitutional right to meet, even during a pandemic.

The church plans to reopen this month, defying the governor's order.

For the past several weeks, the Northwest Bible Baptist Church has been streaming their services online, but the time has come, says the church leader, to meet again in person.

“Just as food is essential to life, so is church essential to the spiritual souls of every American,” said attorney Jeremy Dys.

The Northwest Bible Baptist Church plans to take several precautions, like encouraging parishioners 65 and older to stay home. In addition, those attending will wear masks, get their temperature taken and practice social distancing.

The church leaders say they will open their doors on May 17.

“I would think that a house of worship, and a pastor would know better, and not encourage their parishioners to put themselves and their families in danger,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

First Liberty Institute, which is representing the church, sent a letter to Pritzker announcing their decision.

A spokesperson says an in-person gathering at the Elgin church was shut down by police during the pandemic and the church was forced to resume its virtual services.

“I have discouraged local law enforcement from arresting people. I have not discouraged them from reminding them what their obligations are to each other,” Pritzker said.

Right now, only groups of 10 people or fewer are allowed to meet in person for religious services.

Northwest Bible Baptist Church says they can make gatherings just as safe as shopping in a big box store.

“To suggest that churches are incapable somehow of protecting the health and safety of their people, but Walmart and Target and Home Depot are, well I think it's just ranked discrimination,” Dys said.

This church may be leading the charge, as their lawyer says another 50 churches may also be reopening this month and taking the same safety measures.