Elgin detects elevated lead levels in some homes' drinking water

Elgin announced on Friday that elevated lead levels have been found in the drinking water of some homes and buildings.

City officials believe the lead is likely coming from old service lines that connect the city’s water pipes to residents' homes. They want to reassure everyone that there is no lead in Elgin’s source water (wells and river water) or in the treated drinking water.

However, in some homes with lead plumbing, solder or fixtures, lead can still seep into the water through corroded pipes.

Elgin tests 100 homes and buildings twice a year that are expected to have lead present in their plumbing due to the presence of old service lines or lead solder based on the age of the home.

Over the past four years, Elgin has been working with residents to replace the private portions of lead service lines when they are disturbed by city activity.

Approximately 1,933 lead service lines have been replaced since 2018, with an additional 870 budgeted for replacement this year.

