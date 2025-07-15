Chicago suburb finds elevated lead levels in water; city announces free filters, water line replacements

The Brief Recent testing in Elgin found elevated lead levels in drinking water at nearly half of the high-risk homes sampled, mostly due to aging lead service lines. The city is launching a $150 million effort to replace every lead line at no cost to residents and is offering free water filters and testing. Officials urge residents to flush faucets before use and check the city’s online dashboard to see if their home may be affected.



Recent water testing in Elgin found elevated lead levels in drinking water in nearly half of the homes and buildings most at risk, city officials announced Tuesday.

By the numbers:

Routine monitoring earlier this year showed that 48 out of 100 tested homes and buildings — primarily those built before 1988 with lead service lines — had lead levels above the federal action level of 15 parts per billion. The 90th percentile value of the samples reached 43 parts per billion.

City officials stressed that lead is not found in Elgin’s source water or in treated water from the city's plants; rather, it comes from corrosion in lead service lines or plumbing fixtures connecting homes to the water system. The city now uses a more stringent "fifth liter" sampling method to better measure lead in those service lines, which is likely why levels appeared higher.

The city's response:

Elgin is launching a multi-year, $150 million effort to replace every lead service line in the city at no cost to homeowners. The city is currently replacing about 1,000 lead lines a year, with roughly 2,790 lines replaced since 2018.

Other measures include offering free water filters and lead testing for residents in homes built before 1988, expanding community education, and partnering with local health departments to prevent exposure.

The city also maintains an online dashboard where residents can check if their property has a lead service line and track replacement progress. Officials recommend residents flush faucets for at least five minutes before drinking or cooking, especially after water has been sitting unused.

Lead exposure can cause serious health risks, particularly for young children and pregnant women, including developmental delays and damage to the brain and kidneys.

What you can do:

Residents can learn more or request free filters and water tests at elginIL.gov/lead or by calling 311.