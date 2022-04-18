Elgin man, 26, dead after being ejected from vehicle in Kane County

An Elgin man was killed in a crash in Kane County Saturday.

At about 6 a.m., a 2008 Volvo S80 was traveling east on Plank Road near Marshall Road in unincorporated Plato Township.

For reasons unknown, the vehicle left the south side of the roadway and struck the embankment, police said.

The Volvo then rolled over, and the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected.

The driver, 26-year-old Stephen Holguin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff's Detectives and members of the Kane County Drone Team are continuing to investigate this crash.