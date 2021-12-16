Elgin man accused of beating cop, attempting to steal his firearm and patrol vehicle

Bond has been set at $200,000 for an Elgin man who is accused of beating a police officer and attempting to steal his service weapon and patrol vehicle.

Alexander Speweik, 34, has been charged with one count of attempting to disarm a police officer, one count of aggravated battery to a police officer, one count of attempt possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two counts of resisting a police officer.

At about 2:09 a.m. Wednesday, an Elmhurst patrol officer observed a pedestrian, who was later identified as Speweik, on the roadway walking alone.

The officer then got out of his vehicle to check on Speweik's well-being, police said.

The officer offered to drive Speweik to the police station, where his mother was going to pick him up.

Speweik entered the driver's seat of the officer's vehicle, which was running in lockout mode, which meant it could not be driven, and shut the door.

The officer then opened the squad door and removed Speweik from the vehicle.

Speweik then allegedly resisted the officer, knocked him to the ground and then got on top of the officer, pressing his knee onto the officer's head.

According to authorities, Speweik also put his hand on the officer's firearm and attempted to take the firearm from the officer, but was unable to.

Speweik allegedly struck the officer multiple times and caused a laceration to his head.

Another Elmhurst police officer arrived and tased Speweik.

Speweik then allegedly resisted both officers as they attempted to handcuff him.

"Day in and day out, our law enforcement officers face a dangerous uncertainty every time they put on their badge," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Their job is unlike any other. Any encounter an officer may have, even when they are trying to help someone as in this case, may turn physical at any moment. I commend the officer involved in this incident not only for his willingness to help someone he believed was in need, but also for denying Speweik’s attempt to gain control of his firearm."

Speweik’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 21.