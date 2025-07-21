Illinois man charged after hundreds of suspected explosives found in home, officials say
KANE COUNTY - A 46-year-old Elgin man is facing three dozen felony charges after authorities say they found a "significant cache" of suspected explosives and bomb-making materials last week.
What we know:
According to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began when officers responded to a report of potentially hazardous chemical materials at a residence in unincorporated Elgin.
The homeowner reported that her son, David Minard, had previously shipped ammonium nitrate to the house.
Minard, who no longer lives there, was contacted and came to the scene, where officials say he cooperated with authorities.
From Wednesday through Thursday evening, bomb squad technicians tested and gathered hundreds of suspected explosives, explosive precursors, chemical equipment, devices, and bomb-making components.
Minard was arrested after the initial investigation. The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office approved 36 felony charges against him, including:
- 12 counts of possession of explosives or incendiary devices (Class 1 felonies)
- 12 counts of possession of explosive materials without a license (Class 3 felonies)
- 12 counts of manufacture or possession of bombs or grenades (Class 3 felonies)
David Minard
What we don't know:
It’s unclear why the suspected explosives were being held at the home, or if Minard is still in custody and when his next court date is.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.