Elgin man charged with murder in fatal stabbing

An Elgin man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man over the weekend.

Anderson Contreras, 21, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

On Saturday, around 12:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday.

Contreras allegedly stabbed the victim in the torso. He was transported to the Kane County jail and remains in custody. He's due back in court on Oct. 24.

