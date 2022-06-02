Elgin man charged with fiery crash that killed 17-year-old passenger

article

Bond has been set at $750,000 for an Elgin man accused of driving under the influence, crashing a vehicle and killing his 17-year-old passenger last year.

Raymond Griffin, 24, is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI causing death and one count of misdemeanor speeding 35+ over the speed limit.

At about 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2021, Lombard police officers were dispatched to the Sonesta ES Suites located at 2001 S. Highland Avenue for reports of a party that was broken up by security at the hotel.

When officers responded to the call, they saw a red BMW — allegedly driven by Griffin — fleeing the area northbound on Highland Avenue at about 73 mph in a 35 mph zone, authorities said.

As officers followed the vehicle, Griffin allegedly continued driving northbound at a high rate of speed through the T-intersection of Highland Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

He then allegedly lost control of the vehicle — causing it to roll over.

The vehicle came to a rest on the roof, and it became engulfed in flames.

Byron Montgomery, the 17-year-old passenger in the vehicle, and Griffin were located near the car, and transported to a local hospital, prosecutors said.

Montgomery was pronounced dead on arrival.

Griffin's BAC was allegedly higher than .08 at the time of the crash, prosecutors said.

Griffin's next court appearance is scheduled for June 9.