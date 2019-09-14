Elgin man convicted of 2015 murder

article

An Elgin man was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday for the shooting death of 20-year-old Devonte Turner in April 2015.

William Ingram, 32, shot at Turner as he sat in the passenger seat of his friend’s car in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Fleetwood Drive in Elgin, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said. Turner was struck twice and died at a local hospital.

Prosecutors believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Ingram is due for sentencing Nov. 15, prosecutors said. He faces between 45 and 85 years in prison.