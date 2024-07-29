Elgin man dead after major rollover crash in west suburbs

The driver of a dump truck involved in a two-vehicle rollover crash in west suburban Addison on Friday has died.

Pedro Alvarez, 47, of Elgin, was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove on Saturday, according to the medical examiner's office.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 2:25 p.m. Friday on Rohlwing Road (IL Route 53) at Winthrop Avenue where they found a dump truck on its side and another vehicle off the roadway, according to the Addison Fire Department.

A guardrail wrapped around the cab of Alvarez's dump truck, trapping him inside. Emergency crews were able to extricate him from the wreckage around 4:16 p.m. and he was airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

Pedro Alvarez (GoFundMe)

"The death is under investigation and an autopsy was performed this morning," the medical examiner's office said in a statement.

The driver of the second vehicle was treated at the scene and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.