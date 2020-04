article

A 35-year-old Elgin man has been sentenced to five years in prison for allegedly committing burglary in northwest suburban Algonquin.

Charles N. Hall was found guilty on Thursday in connection to a Dec. 25, 2018 burglary at an unoccupied home, the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Detectives collected DNA evidence at the scene that matched Hall’s DNA, prosecutors said.