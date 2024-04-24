Elgin man sentenced for firearm straw purchasing scheme

An Elgin man was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday for his involvement in a firearm straw purchasing scheme.

Tommy Murphy, 28, helped purchase firearms for individuals unable to legally acquire them, fueling the cycle of gun violence in Illinois neighborhoods, according to Illinois State's Attorney Kwame Raoul.

Prosecutors said Murphy, along with 26-year-old Kimani Mobley of Chicago, met with undercover agents in the parking lot of a DuPage County gun store between May 6 and May 8, 2019. They arranged a firearm straw purchase, where Murphy collected payment from the agents to cover the firearm's cost and profit, passing the money to Mobley, who possessed a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card. Mobley then purchased two firearms on Murphy's behalf, falsely claiming they were for himself during the necessary background check and forms.

After a background check delay, Mobley requested a refund from the store but discovered his purchase was declined by the Illinois State Police due to a pending court case.

Additionally, prosecutors said Murphy sold a .45 caliber pistol and 21 Xanax to an undercover agent in Kane County for $1,600 in May.

Arrest warrants for Murphy and Mobley were issued in November 2020. Mobley turned himself in to the DuPage County Sheriff’s office in December 2020, while Murphy was arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona, and extradited in February 2021.

Mobley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit the unlawful purchase of firearms and received a sentence of 30 months of probation.