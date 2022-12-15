Elgin man sentenced to 12 years for crashing vehicle while street racing, killing two college students

article

An Elgin man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing two college students after crashing his vehicle while street racing last year.

On Oct. 20, Trevon D. Morris, 23, pleaded guilty to the offense of aggravated DUI causing death.

On April 20, 2021, Morris was driving a 2013 Hyundai, co-defendant, 23-year-old Kahleel Steele was driving a 2011 Jeep and another co-defendant, 24-year-old Manny Pittenturf, was driving a 2012 Kia, prosecutors said.

The vehicles were traveling at an excessive speed north on Illinois Route 31, north of Big Timber Road in Elgin.

Morris' vehicle collided with a 2004 Pontiac that was turning left from southbound Route 31 onto Judson Drive.

Two Judson University students, Dallas Colburn, 22, of Plano, and Nathanael Madison, 22, of Pennsylvania, were ejected from the Pontiac and died, prosecutors said.

There were two other individuals inside the Pontiac who survived the crash.

According to prosecutors, Morris and Steele were street racing at the time of the crash, and Pittenturf was close behind.

Morris was traveling more than 35 mph over the posted 45 mph speed limit at impact.

Morris did not have a valid driver's license and had over five ng/ml of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

Steele was also traveling in excess of 35 mph over the 45 mph posted speed limit. He was unlawfully in possession of marijuana, prosecutors said.

Pittenturf was traveling more than 35 mph over the posted 45 mph speed limit and did not have a valid driver's license.

Morris will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

He is receiving credit for 470 days served — 468 days on electronic home monitoring and two days served in the Kane County Jail.

"The defendant’s actions in this tragic crash were completely preventable. He made a series of poor choices to speed, race his friends and drive under the influence of cannabis that has destroyed four families and taken the lives of two bright young men. This sentence sends a strong message that speeding and driving while under the influence of cannabis is dangerous, illegal and can end lives," said Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Katy Flannagan.

The cases against Steele and Pittenturf are currently pending.

At this time, Pittenturf’s whereabouts are unknown.

He last was seen on Aug. 12, 2021 during a remote court hearing. He is wanted on an arrest warrant.

Anyone with information about Pittenturf is asked to call Elgin Police Investigations at (847) 289-2600.