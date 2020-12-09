Elgin Mental Health Center former employee charged with identity theft

article

A former employee of the Illinois Department of Human Services, Elgin Mental Health Center has been charged with identity theft.

Kayla Brown, 25, of Country Club Hills turned herself into the Joliet Police Department on Tuesday.

On April 19, the Illinois State Police was requested by the IDHS staff to investigate multiple allegations of theft against Brown, who was an EMHC mental health technician trainee. After an investigation, the Will County State's Attorney's office approved charges against Brown in August.

Brown was issued a $20,000 bond and was released without incident. Brown’s court date is set for Feb. 10, 2021.

No further information was released by Illinois State Police.

“The Illinois State Police, Division of Internal Investigation investigates criminal wrongdoing of state employees which occurs in the workplace,” stated Colonel Jamal Simington. “Dedicated Special Agents in this matter were able to identify alleged criminal misconduct, which caused harm to other state employees,” he concluded.