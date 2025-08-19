The Brief A water main break has closed State Street in Elgin between Kimball Street and Highland Avenue. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes. The break follows a night of heavy rain across the Chicago area.



A water main break shut down part of State Street in Elgin on Tuesday morning, police said.

What we know:

Elgin police said both directions of South State Street are closed between Kimball Street and Highland Avenue because of a water main break.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes while crews make repairs.

The break comes after a night of torrential downpours across the Chicago area. Rainfall totals varied widely, from less than half an inch in some areas to more than 6 inches in northwest Indiana.

What's next:

Crews are working to repair the break. Elgin police said updates will be posted when the road reopens.