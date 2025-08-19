Elgin water main break shuts down part of State Street
ELGIN, Ill. - A water main break shut down part of State Street in Elgin on Tuesday morning, police said.
What we know:
Elgin police said both directions of South State Street are closed between Kimball Street and Highland Avenue because of a water main break.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes while crews make repairs.
The break comes after a night of torrential downpours across the Chicago area. Rainfall totals varied widely, from less than half an inch in some areas to more than 6 inches in northwest Indiana.
What's next:
Crews are working to repair the break. Elgin police said updates will be posted when the road reopens.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Elgin Police Department.