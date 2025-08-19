Chicago weather: Flood advisories linger before cooler late-summer stretch

The Brief Scattered storms and lingering flood advisories are still affecting areas south of Chicago, but conditions are expected to improve later today. Highs will hover near 80, with humid and mostly cloudy skies, before a stretch of sunny, cooler late-summer weather arrives starting Thursday. By the weekend, highs will dip into the 70s, breaking a 13-day streak of above-average temperatures.



Mother Nature is in the process of quieting down. There are still a few showers and thunderstorms mainly south of Chicago as of this writing.

Chicago-area flooding

What we know:

A smattering of flood advisories and flood warnings remain in effect until midmorning, roughly between I-88 and I-80.

The rest of this day will remain very humid and mostly cloudy with highs not far from 80 degrees. Rainfall totals across our area were anywhere from less than half an inch to more than 5 inches. Any additional rainfall today will likely be of little consequence and sparsely observed.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows not far from 70.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will open with quite a bit of cloud cover, but skies should begin clearing out during the afternoon. Once again, highs will be close to 80°. We’ve had 13 days in a row of above-average temperatures. Today will be a close call for continuing that streak.

A pattern change is on the way, which will bring cooler temperatures, especially later this weekend. A stretch of delightful late-summer weather begins on Thursday with sunny days and pleasant nights right on through the weekend.

Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s with the mid 80s on Friday, then near 80 degrees on Saturday. Highs Sunday and Monday may not get out of the 70s.