Elgin's first Pride Parade and Festival to be a 'family-friendly' gathering

Elgin's first-ever Pride Parade will be held this summer and organizers say the event will be a family-oriented celebration.

The parade is scheduled for Sat., June 3 and will start at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a big festival, including vendors, food trucks, live music and other entertainment.

The parade will kick off at Prairie Street and Riverside Drive, heading north on Riverside to Chicago Street. It will then turn east on Chicago Street, before making a final turn south on Grove Avenue.

The festival will continue until 4 p.m. at Festival Park.

Organizers said the festival will feature a marketplace, live music, and more.

For applications, visit ElginPride.com.