Feds raid Chicago home of suspect in deadly shooting of Israeli Embassy staffers

FBI agents raided the home of the Chicago man accused of fatally shooting two Israeli Embassy staffers Wednesday night in Washington D.C.

Elias Rodriguez, 30, allegedly shot and killed the pair as they were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum.

Rodriguez then walked into the museum, was detained by event security and started chanting "Free, free Palestine," according to Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith.

FBI investigates suspected gunman's home

What we know:

FBI agents and officers carrying long guns were seen moving in and out of Rodriguez's home at 4707 N. Troy St. on Thursday morning.

Authorities have not confirmed what, if anything, has been recovered. About 10 marked vehicles and large trucks—believed to be FBI units—lined the block.

Police tape was placed on the entrance of the apartment complex and agents could be seen taking supplies into the building.

Neighbors in Albany Park told FOX 32 they’re shocked by the situation unfolding on their street.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether Rodriguez lived alone at the address or if others are connected to the investigation. There’s been no answer at the door, and officials haven’t released any new details about what may have been found inside the unit.

Who is Elias Rodriguez?

What we know:

Elias Rodriguez graduated from the University of Illinois Chicago as an English major. He later worked for The HistoryMakers where he wrote biographies of African Americans.

Rodriguez's neighbor John Wayne Fry said he would never have suspected Rodriguez would be capable of this. He described him as friendly and peaceful.

"On the outside of his door there was a Hello Kitty sign," Fry said. "He seemed like a normal, friendly guy."

Rodriguez was an employee of the American Osteopathic Information Association, the organization announced Thursday.

Their statement read in part, "We were shocked and saddened to learn that an AOIA employee has been arrested as a suspect in this horrific crime. Both the AOIA and AOA stand ready to cooperate with the investigation in any way we can. As a physician organization dedicated to protecting the health and sanctity of human life, we believe in the rights of all persons to live safely without fear of violence."

The Party for Socialism and Liberation, a far-left group known for sharing anti-Israeli rhetoric, confirmed Rodriguez was once a member.

Rodriguez, 31, of Chicago was observed pacing outside the museum Wednesday night prior to the shooting, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith told reporters.

It was unclear whether Rodriguez has legal representation. According to the Associated Press, the telephone number for him listed in public records rang unanswered.

Rodriguez was interviewed early Thursday by D.C. Police investigators and the FBI, the AP reported. The U.S. attorney’s office in Washington is expected to prosecute the case.

What do we know about the victims?

What we know:

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar confirmed that Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were the two Israeli Embassy staffers killed in Wednesday's shooting. Lischinsky worked as a research assistant, while Milgrim coordinated visits and missions to Israel.

Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog told Israeli Army Radio that Milgrim was an American employee of the embassy and Lischinsky was Israeli.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter said the couple were preparing to get engaged. He said that Lischinsky had purchased a ring this week and planned to propose in Jerusalem next week.

CAIR condemns shooting

CAIR Chicago Executive Director Ahmed Rehab released the following statement:

"We stand squarely against vigilante violence — even against those who may be complicit in genocide. It is lawless and criminal.

We also reject the cynical attempts to link an act of a lone wolf to the movement of tens of thousands of peaceful anti-genocide protesters on our streets and in our schools. The fact is, the shooter departed from our peaceful movements, instead choosing to adopt Israeli government tactics: Israel assassinated seven foreign embassy personnel in Damascus a year ago.

Lastly, we urge the media and the public to show equal concern for all victims of violence. For months, hundreds of innocent Gazan children have been slaughtered, and thousands now face deadly starvation. I have yet to receive a request for a statement. I reject the insinuation that their lives are any less worthy. Their stories deserve the same attention, outrage, and empathy."