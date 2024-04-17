Elijah Okunola missing: Chicago DoorDash driver last seen in Gold Coast

Chicago police are searching for a missing DoorDash delivery driver who was last seen in the Gold Coast neighborhood over the weekend.

Elijah Okunola, 24, was last seen driving in the area of 55 E. Pearson St. on Saturday. He was wearing a thin black jacket, blue jeans and black and white gym shoes.

He is five-foot-six and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion.

Elijah Okunola

As a DoorDash driver, Okunola normally services the Hyde Park and Loop areas.

If you have seen Okunola or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department — Area Two Detective Division Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.