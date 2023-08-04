Elijah Page: Man reported missing from Loop
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a missing man who was last seen Wednesday in The Loop.
Elijah Page, 18, was last seen in the 100 block of North State Street.
Page has brown eyes and black hair. He 5-foot-9 and weighs roughly 150 pounds.
Elijah Page | Chicago Police Department
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, bronze shorts and white Nike Air Max shoes.
If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact Chicago police at 312-747-8380.