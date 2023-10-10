Eli's Cheesecake expands Chicago facility, boosting jobs and sweet treats

The governor and other big names were in town Tuesday for a sweet treat. It's a local favorite, and now Eli's Cheesecake has expanded their facility.

When you say Chicago food, you think of hot dogs, Italian beef, stuffed pizza, and of course, Eli’s Cheesecake for dessert. Well, thanks to a major expansion on the Northwest Side, there’ll be a lot more Eli’s Cheesecake to pass around.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Eli’s bakery off Forest Preserve Dr. to celebrate the completion of a 42,000 square-foot expansion, nearly doubling the size of their current bakery.

On hand for the ribbon-cutting were a number of politicians, including Governor JB Pritzker, the Irish Rovers, the Jesse White Tumblers, and most of the 250 current employees.

With the expansion, they’ll be adding another 100 jobs within the next year.

Eli’s Cheesecake was created by Chicago restaurant tour Eli Shulman in 1980 at his Chicago steakhouse and was first served at the Taste of Chicago that same year.

Today, his son Marc Shulman runs the family-owned business and talked about what this expansion means for his company.

Eli’s was also applauded for its support of the refugee community. More than a third of the employees are refugees, many from Afghanistan and Ukraine.