Elise L. Malary: Missing Evanston woman last heard from March 9

Evanston police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 31-year-old woman.

On March 11, Elise L. Malary was reported missing by her family. She last had contact with them on March 9, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The Evanston Police Department says their investigation does not indicate foul play, but that their "investigation has not revealed information indicating Malary’s location."

Malary is described as a Black woman, standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 145 pounds. Police say they’re not sure what clothing she was last wearing.

Elise L. Malary | Evanston Police Department

Advertisement

If you have any information on Malary’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 — or Text-A-Tip to CRIME (274637) and then start your message with "EPDTIP".