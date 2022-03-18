Elise Malary update: Body of Evanston activist pulled from Lake Michigan

Evanston police confirmed Saturday that missing woman Elise L. Malary was identified as the person pulled from Lake Michigan Thursday afternoon.

On March 11, Malary, 31, was reported missing by her family. She last had contact with them on March 9, according to police.

"Our father just died, a lot transpired and the last thing she said to me was, ‘I will pay that tonight sis,'" said her sister, Fabiana Malary.

Malary was last known to be in the 700 block of Hinman Avenue. She lives on the block and when police got to her apartment, they discovered something that has her sister baffled.

"It was both doors unlocked. My sister never does that. When I heard that, my heart broke," said Fabiana.

The 31-year-old’s apartment was unlocked, but showed no signs of foul play. Her car was also missing. Days later, it was discovered by Evanston police parked at a city lot near public transportation.

"When I contacted her phone, it went straight to voicemail. Every day I call 3 or 4 times, hoping that just maybe she just let the phone die," Fabiana said.

Elise is known in the Evanston community for standing up for transgender rights and fighting against racism. Her best friend for the last seven years says she’s worried about her.

"Was it that someone came into her life in the last couple of weeks, or someone that was watching her that may have snatched her up. She lives alone and I’m worried," said Angelina Nordstrom.

