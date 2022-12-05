Elizabeth Rochford sworn-in on Illinois Supreme Court
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A Lake County Circuit Court judge is now serving on the state's high court.
Elizabeth Rochford was sworn-in Monday morning on the Illinois Supreme Court.
Rochford will represent the second district, which includes DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, Lake and McHenry counties.
Prior to being appointed to the 19th Judicial Circuit Court in 2012, Rochford served more than 22 years as a commissioner on the Illinois Court of Claims.