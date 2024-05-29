Woman killed, several others injured in Elk Grove Village crash

A woman was killed and several others were injured when two cars collided in Elk Grove Village Tuesday night.

Elk Grove Police and Fire responded to the intersection of Biesterfield Road and Meacham Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash at 11:22 p.m.

A 45-year-old mother of five was killed in the crash, according to her family. She was driving a Honda SUV.

The other car involved was a sedan. The two vehicles ended up on two different sides of the roadway. At least four other people were injured and taken to area hospitals, according to reports from the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that one person was killed in the crash. Law enforcement has not released any further information.

The intersection of Biesterfield Road and Meacham Road continues to be closed and may be closed throughout the early morning commute, according to the Elk Grove Village Police Facebook. The public is asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Several teenagers showed up at the scene of the crash saying they saw a video of the scene on Snapchat and believed their friend was involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.