Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed, several others injured in Elk Grove Village crash

By
Published  May 29, 2024 6:04am CDT
Elk Grove Village
FOX 32 Chicago

Mother of 5 killed in Elk Grove Village crash

Family confirms that a 45-year-old mother of five was killed in a violent crash in Elk Grove Tuesday night. Multiple other people from the second car involved were hospitalized. Police have not released any further information.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - A woman was killed and several others were injured when two cars collided in Elk Grove Village Tuesday night. 

Elk Grove Police and Fire responded to the intersection of Biesterfield Road and Meacham Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash at 11:22 p.m. 

A 45-year-old mother of five was killed in the crash, according to her family. She was driving a Honda SUV. 

The other car involved was a sedan. The two vehicles ended up on two different sides of the roadway. At least four other people were injured and taken to area hospitals, according to reports from the scene. 

Several injured in Elk Grove Village car crash

Two cars collided at Biesterfield Road and Meacham Road in Elk Grove village late Tuesday night. The roadway in that area was closed for investigation. At least five people were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that one person was killed in the crash. Law enforcement has not released any further information.

The intersection of Biesterfield Road and Meacham Road continues to be closed and may be closed throughout the early morning commute, according to the Elk Grove Village Police Facebook. The public is asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.  

Several teenagers showed up at the scene of the crash saying they saw a video of the scene on Snapchat and believed their friend was involved. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 