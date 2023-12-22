Elk Grove Village family has Christmas decor destroyed by a Grinch

A family in Elk Grove Village had a Grinch pay them a visit early Thursday morning.

A driver ran over $1,000 worth of their Christmas decor.

The suspect, driving an orange vehicle, ran down the decorations in front of the Sandberg home, located in the 300 block of Walnut Lane around 12:02 a.m.

When the Sandberg's came out of their home, they saw seven candy cane decorations damaged. Three of which were vintage and completely destroyed.

Thousands come every year to see their display.

Richy Sanberg says he loves Christmas and has put on the display for the past six years and puts up decorations as early as October.

The Sandberg's say they will continue to light up the block but hope the Grinch is tracked down.

They are working with Elk Grove Village Police to find out who was behind the wheel of the car.