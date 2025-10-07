Elk Grove Village shooting: Three charged in 2024 incident that left man wounded

The Brief Three people, including a juvenile, face charges in a November 2024 shooting in Elk Grove Village. The victim, found with a gunshot wound to the head, has since recovered. Police say extensive digital and forensic evidence helped identify the suspects.



An investigation that stretched nearly a year has led to charges against three people accused of shooting a man in Elk Grove Village last November.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 10, 2024, in the 500 block of Dogwood Trail. Officers responding to reports of a person shot found a man in the 1200 block of Aspen Lane with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said officers provided first aid until paramedics from the Elk Grove Village Fire Department arrived. The victim was taken to Lutheran General Hospital and has since recovered.

After months of investigating, detectives charged three people in connection with the shooting:

A juvenile charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Jaylen Carter, 19, of Des Plaines, charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Paul A. Rabinak, 19, of Elk Grove Village, charged with attempted first-degree murder while armed with a firearm.

Jaylen Carter and Paul Rabinak | EGV PD

Dig deeper:

According to Elk Grove Village police, the investigation involved evidence recovered at the scene, witness interviews, and several court-approved search warrants for social media records, cellphone data, vehicle telemetric data, and DNA samples from suspects.

One handgun tied to the case was recovered.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting, and police did not share whether the suspects and victim knew each other.

What they're saying:

"The Elk Grove Village Police Department extends its sincere gratitude to the Northeastern Illinois Regional Crime Laboratory and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for their support and expertise. We also commend the dedication and diligence of our staff in helping bring closure to the victims and the community. Safety within Elk Grove Village continues to be the result of strong collaboration between our residents, law enforcement, and our regional partners," EGV PD said in a statement.