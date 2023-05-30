Elk Grove Village teacher retiring after 55 years in the classroom

After spending more than half a century in the classroom, a west suburban teacher is saying goodbye.

John Prusko is the longest tenured teacher at Grove Junior High School in Elk Grove Village.

The 77-year-old eighth grade science teacher says he's taught over 8,000 students.

Prusko said the biggest change to how he teaches has everything to do with technology.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

But it isn't completely over for him. Prusko says he doesn't just want to retire to the couch.

He says he plans to apply to be a substitute teacher in the fall.