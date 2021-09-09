Ella French among 5 fallen Chicago police officers to be enshrined on memorial

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation on Thursday will enshrine five fallen Chicago police officers including Ella French.

The names of those officers have been etched onto the memorial wall at the Gold Star Families Memorial.

French was shot and killed during an August traffic stop in West Englewood.

Two of the other officers being enshrined died from COVID-19

Ella French's mother, Elizabeth, shared a letter thanking supporters on Aug. 31, which would have been French's birthday.

In her letter, Elizabeth French writes, "Your beautiful and heartfelt words of comfort, prayers, and donations will be remembered forever. More importantly, your love and support during this difficult time will be a treasure I carry with me for the rest of my life."

