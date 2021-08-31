Mother of fallen CPD Officer Ella French thanks public for support, wishes daughter 'Happy Birthday'

The mother of fallen Chicago Police officer Ella French shared a letter thanking supporters on Aug. 31, which would have been French's birthday.

In her letter, Elizabeth French writes, "Your beautiful and heartfelt words of comfort, prayers, and donations will be remembered forever. More importantly, your love and support during this difficult time will be a treasure I carry with me for the rest of my life."

Ella French was killed during a traffic stop. Her partner was seriously injured.

Elizabeth French thanked members of the police department, including dispatcher Keith Thornton Jr., along with religious leaders who have given her comfort.

"I wish it was possible to thank each and every one of you personally. I will try where I can. Please accept this humble letter of thanks to all of you from a grateful mother. I am so blessed. Ella is so honored."

Elizabeth French and Ella French

Elizabeth French ended her letter with this postscript:

P.S. Happy Birthday Ella Grace! I love you. Mom