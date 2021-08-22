Expand / Collapse search

Police star worn by fallen Police Officer Ella French carried by Blue Angels in flight above Chicago

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated
Chicago Police Department
FOX 32 Chicago

Today, fallen Officer Ella French flew with the Angels, police said.

CHICAGO - Chicago Police officer Ella French was laid to rest on Saturday, and on Sunday, her police badge flew with the Angels.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team carried her star during their show above Chicago.

French was shot dead during a traffic stop in August. 

Two brothers are charged in her murder, and another man is charged with supplying the gun.

Officer French's partner was seriously wounded but is recovering.

