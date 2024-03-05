Ella French: Reaction pours in from Kim Foxx, law enforcement after guilty verdict

Reaction poured in Tuesday night after a man was convicted of fatally shooting Chicago Police Officer Ella French in 2021.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx spoke to the media after a jury found Emonte Morgan guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Officer French, and attempted first-degree murder in regards to French's partner, Officer Carlos Yanez, who was seriously injured in the attack, and a third police officer, Joshua Blas.

"We are incredibly gratified by the jury's verdict today, but it is difficult to feel anything other than sadness about the senseless murder of a Chicago Police Officer killed in the line of duty, who laid her life on the line on behalf of the people of Cook County, who did an incredibly dangerous job only to have it struck down in senseless violence," said Foxx.

MORE: Ella French trial: Verdict for Emonte Morgan announced in killing of Chicago police officer

"While this is a victory, it is very difficult to feel just because justice would be Ella French being able to be with her family and continuing to serve the people of Cook County. Justice would be Yanez being able to walk with the same abilities that he had before," added Foxx.

The 8th District Commander, Bryan Spreyne, said he was a lieutenant in the CST (Community Safety Team) Unit, where Officer French, Officer Yanez and Officer Blas all worked in 2021.

"We all hurt through this incident," said Spreyne. "This was a trial. This was a jury trial of his peers. They saw the evidence that was presented, and they returned with a guilty verdict. So for that, I'm grateful."

Also reacting to the news of the guilty verdict was FOP President John Catanzara, who called out the defense for its weak case.

"If you don't have a defense, you have to just make anything up and they [the jury] kinda saw right through that," said Catanzara.

Fellow Chicago police officers have shown their support for Officer French, Officer Yanez and Officer Blas since the trial began last month, filling the courtroom to hear testimony daily.

Officer French's mother was also in attendance daily and the first witness for the state on Feb. 27. She spoke about her last phone call with her daughter.

"I said what I always said, that I loved her and take care and be safe," Elizabeth French said.

Now that a verdict has been reached, a judge will set a sentencing date for Morgan, which is not yet known as of Tuesday night.