Man charged in murder of Officer Ella French enters plea

One of the brothers accused of being involved in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French pleaded guilty in Cook County court on Thursday.

Eric Morgan pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, and obstruction of justice.

Under the plea agreement with the Cook County State's Attorneys, Eric Morgan will be sentenced to the maximum seven years for the weapons charge. Importantly, this sentence would run concurrently with five- and three-year sentences for the other two charges he faces.

Prosecutors said on Aug. 7, 2021, French and two other officers stopped Emonte and Eric Morgan for having expired plates near the intersection of 63rd Street and Bell Avenue.

They said the brothers got out of the car when told to, but, Emonte Morgan refused to put down a drink and cellphone he was holding.

Prosecutors said he got into a struggle with police, while Eric Morgan ran off, and at some point, Emonte Morgan started shooting.

Both officers were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where 29-year-old French died from her injuries.

Officers shot and wounded Emonte while civilians caught Eric Morgan when he tried to escape.

Eric Morgan's plea deal does not affect the legal situation of Eric Morgan's brother, Emonte Morgan, who is accused of shooting Officer French multiple times and is charged with first-degree murder in her death. The shooting also left Officer French's partner critically wounded.