Ella French trial: Emonte Morgan's mother speaks out after murder conviction

The mother of the man who shot and killed Chicago Police Officer Ella French in 2021 spoke to the media Tuesday, stating that justice was not served.

Emonte Morgan, 23, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Officer French, and attempted first-degree murder in regards to French's partner, Officer Carlos Yanez, who was seriously injured in the attack, and a third police officer, Joshua Blas.

The fatal shooting of Officer French occurred in August 2021 during a traffic stop in Englewood. Officer French, Officer Yanez and Officer Blas stopped Emonte Morgan and his brother, Eric Morgan, on Aug. 7, 2021, for having expired plates near the intersection of 63rd Street and Bell Avenue.

The brothers got out of the car when told to, but, Emonte refused to put down a drink and cell phone he was holding.

Prosecutors said he got into a struggle with police, while Eric ran off, and at some point, Emonte started shooting, striking both French and Yanez.

Both officers were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where Officer French died from her injuries. Officer Yanez was left paralyzed.

In September 2021, Morgan was indicted on 85 counts for his role in her death. His trial began last month and ended Tuesday with a guilty verdict.

It took the jury just over three hours to find Emonte Morgan guilty on first-degree and attempted first-degree murder charges.

After being convicted, Emonte Morgan's mother spoke out, saying that the jury convicted an innocent person.

"Justice was not served today, which we already knew. I was prepared. My son was prepared. It's not easy when there is evidence hidden. It was impossible for the jury to give my son a fair trial," Morgan's mother said.

Both Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and 8th District Commander Bryan Spreyne also spoke Tuesday, stating they were grateful for the jury's guilty verdict.

However, Emonte Morgan's mom went on to say she believes her son is innocent.

"This is a cover-up. Point blank period. And I do believe that my son will receive justice. I will not stop. I will continue to fight for my son's justice," she said.

A sentencing date for Morgan has not yet been released.