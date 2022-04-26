Elmhurst consignment shop returns after Covid-hiatus
ELMHURST, Ill. - After a two-year pandemic hiatus, a consignment shop in Elmhurst is coming back.
The Epiphany Lutheran Church community is hosting their comeback sale this weekend.
Gently used children's clothing, toys and other items are all up for grabs for families to purchase.
"There's a lot of amazing high-end clothing, gently used and the prices are rock bottom," said Suzanne Wilcox.
The sale is on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Epiphany Lutheran in Elmhurst.