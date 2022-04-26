Expand / Collapse search

Elmhurst consignment shop returns after Covid-hiatus

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Elmhurst
FOX 32 Chicago

Elmhurst consignment shop returns after Covid-hiatus

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, a consignment shop in Elmhurst is coming back.

ELMHURST, Ill. - After a two-year pandemic hiatus, a consignment shop in Elmhurst is coming back.

The Epiphany Lutheran Church community is hosting their comeback sale this weekend.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Gently used children's clothing, toys and other items are all up for grabs for families to purchase.

"There's a lot of amazing high-end clothing, gently used and the prices are rock bottom," said Suzanne Wilcox.

The sale is on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Epiphany Lutheran in Elmhurst.